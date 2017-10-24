× WDM Officers Will Begin Wearing Body Cameras Next Week

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Police Department will begin recording its officers’ every move starting next week.

The department announced on Tuesday that all officers will be outfitted with body cameras beginning Wednesday, November 1st. The department spent the last 18 months testing different camera systems.

The department settled on a system called the WatchGuard Vista. Each individual camera is capable of storing nine hours of high definition video before it must be downloaded. The cameras will sync with the dash camera system currently used by the city. Once emergency lights are activated in a vehicle then body cameras will be activated as well.