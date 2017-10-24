× WHO Radio’s Van and Bonnie Overnight at Villisca Axe Murder House

VILLISCA, Iowa- WHO Radio took their Van and Bonnie morning radio show to the Villisca Axe Murder House, where their entire crew spent the night, and then did their morning show.

The home is where the Josiah B. Moore family were killed in their sleep with an axe, in 1912. Two adults, their four children plus two other sisters who were staying in the home all died. The person who committed this crime was never caught.

The home was facing demolition a few years back. After the owners decided to save it, word got out. Paranormal tv shows came, adding to the speculation this house is haunted by those who died here. Reports of noises, and feet walking have been noted.

“I wasn’t really scared, but it was kind of eerie, especially with the wind away last night we had the door blow open once,” said Bonnie Lucas, of WHO Radio. “We did have some balls on the floor, and three of them just took off all in different directions that was kind of eerie.”

Some reports indicate the ghost of the children may be playing with the balls, and other toys inside the house.

Van Harden didn’t see any ghosts, but his cell phone was acting strange, when a strange photo, or message popped up on the screen.

“I saw that I thought what is that all of a sudden, I look at this picture and they were like two arms protruding down from the ceiling,” said Harden. The picture then vanished, not to be found again.

The home is heavily booked this time of year with people wanting to stay all night in the home. Van and Bonnie got the only open date all season. The interest by the public in ghosts is taken seriously, but the tour guide for the home says he wants to remember those who died here.

“What happen is horrible I wish it never happened, I hate this place, but it’s history,” said John Hauser, Tour Guide for the Ax Murder House. “We’ve got to remember that these kids need to be talked about, to me that’s just super important I make sure that it’s not exploiting whatsoever, done with full respect and honor to the family.”

If you would like to know more about the Villisca Axe Murder house, click here.