Police: Child Safe After Teens Steal Car with Toddler Inside

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother had a frightening experience Wednesday morning after thieves stole her car with her toddler inside.

The car was taken around 11:40 a.m. from 3124 4th Street. Police say the car was running when the mom ran inside quickly to grab something. That’s when two teens stole the blue Monte Carlo, not realizing there was a three-year-old child inside.

Police say the child’s mother ran after the car and another relative followed in a vehicle.

The suspects drove north then pulled into the driveway at 3111 4th and abandoned the car and fled on foot. The child was not injured.

Police say they have several leads on who the two teens are.

