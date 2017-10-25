Cyclone Insider: Iowa State is 3-0 Since Texas, Dilly Dilly!

AMES, Iowa - Twenty-seven days ago Iowa State was coming off its last loss. A 17-10 loss to Texas in a game where David Montgomery touched the ball nine times. Since they've moved into the top 25 with a computer science major at quarterback.