Have you always dreamed of creating pumpkin art with the face of your favorite WHO-HD anchor on it? We’re here to help you mark that one off your bucket list!

Download a PDF template that will allow you to transform your pumpkin into Today in Iowa’s Brooke, Andy, or Jeriann. Or if you’re a night owl, carve a likeness of Dan, Erin, Sonya, Ed, or Keith.

Need a little help with the specifics? Click here for a tutorial on how to create your own template and how to carve the pumpkin using a template.