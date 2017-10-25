Mother Speaks Out After Thieves Steal Car With Her Child in Backseat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A parent's worst nightmare became a reality Wednesday in Des Moines. It happened at 3124 Fourth Street when a mother had her car stolen with her sleeping three year-old daughter in the backseat.

Rosella Taylor had stopped by her cousin's house to exchange some keys, leaving her three year-old daughter Jamyia asleep in the running car while she ran in and out. What happened next was the unthinkable.

“We walk to the door, as I’m walking to the door all I hear is rubber burning! We didn’t even make it in the house! It was something that happened that fast” said Taylor.

Two teenage boys had jumped into the front seats, taking off up Fourth Street. Police say when the two realized there was a child in the backseat they ditched the car immediately and took off on foot.

“It sounds like a couple of kids made a spontaneous stupid decision that unfortunate for them is going to have some pretty serious consequences when we find them” said Des Moines Police Spokesman Paul Parizek.

The car was left just a few hundred feet from where it was stolen, Taylor says she and her cousin took off after them, her on foot, her cousin in a car. “I just thank God that when I did yell 'my baby!' maybe they did realize ‘ok this isn’t right’ and they did the right thing of leaving my car, but at the end of the day I’m looking to press any type of f***ng charges” said an angry Taylor.

Police say they expect those charges to come quickly.

“We’ve got neighbors that came out and got a good look at the suspects and we had some that stepped up and took after them, tried to keep an eye on where they were and gave us a play by play. We encourage you to be a great witness and it sounds like everybody did just that; nobody tried to be a hero, and we end up with good information” said Parizek.

The story has a happy ending, but it has Taylor questioning her move to Des Moines from Burlington she's been in the metro all of 30 days.

“I felt comfortable where we lived, leaving your doors unlocked, just, I don’t know. This is probably why I haven’t lived in Des Moines for over like 15 years since we were kids, like I wondered why my mom moved us out” said Taylor.

Police say they have some great leads on these two teens and want to thank the community for responding the way they did.