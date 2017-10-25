× New Police Chief Chosen for West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The new Police Chief has been chosen for West Des Moines and he’s a familiar name in metro law enforcement.

West Des Moines City Manager Tom Hadden announced Wednesday the Chris Scott has been chosen to fill the vacant chief spot. Scott will begin his duties December 4th.

Scott has 19 years of law enforcement experience and currently serves as a Police Lieutenant for the Des Moines Police Department, in the Vice and Narcotics Unit. He has previously served as the Public Information Officer for the department as well.

Scott has a master’s in Public Administration from Drake University and has attended the FBI National Academy.

His salary has been set at $140,000.

An open house is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on October 30th at the Council Chambers at West Des Moines City Hall.

Scott takes over for former chief Shaun LaDue, who resigned in November of 2016.