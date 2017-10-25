News Anchor’s Attempt to Eat ‘World’s Hottest Chip’ Goes Terribly Wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A local news anchor in Denver gamely agreed to try the "one chip challenge" during Wednesday's morning show, and it did not go well.

"What is this?" KWGN anchor Natalie Tysdal asked her "Daybreak" colleagues as they unwrapped a Paqui Chip, which is billed as the world's hottest chip and is made with the Carolina Reaper pepper. Tysdal tries a bite, takes a selfie with the chip, and then her face contorts in a grimace.

Videos posted on the company's website show people preparing for the challenge with milk or ice cream, but, unfortunately for Tysdal, all she had was a cup of coffee.

Hours later, Tysdal was still suffering. Here's how she described her "one chip challenge" experience on Facebook: