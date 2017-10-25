× Police: Suspect Stabbed Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend Six Times

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have arrested a man after they say he stabbed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Police were called to the area near SW 7th and MLK late Thursday night after receiving a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found 44-year-old Thomas Ransom suffering from stab wounds.

Ransom initially lied to police about what happened but officers were able to determine he had been meeting an ex-girlfriend when her current boyfriend, 24-year-old Jared Smith, arrived and confronted him. During an argument, Ransom was stabbed six times.

Smith was taken into custody on scene and is being held in the Polk County Jail on a willful injury causing serious injury charge as well as warrants out of Colorado and Nebraska.

Ransom’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.