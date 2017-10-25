Reaction to Outcome of Union Recertification Vote at Broadlawns Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Nearly 200 nurses at Broadlawns Medical Center will now be at will employees, without a union representing them to negotiate wages and benefits.

The hospital remains neutral on these matters, a long time nurse on staff said she doesn't have any concerns about the outcome of the vote, and even thinks it's a good thing to not have a union.

"We deliver excellent care here at Broadlawns, and that`s going to continue," said Teresa Stevens, RN.

Stevens started working at Broadlawns in January of 1980, and is the longest tenured nurse on staff.

"As a nurse, I just don`t feel like I need to have a union represent me," said Stevens. "I mean...obviously I feel good about working at Broadlawns. Otherwise, I wouldn`t have worked here for the length of time I have."

Stevens says she's not surprised by the outcome of the union recertification vote, and she doesn't believe the outcome will have a negative impact on wages.

"You know, during the 12 years that we had a union, I mean, I know they negotiated wages and benefits, but I just don`t feel that it made any big difference."

Of the 197 employees on the voter list, a majority of 99 was needed to win, but there were only 74 "yes" votes. And, while there were only 27 "no" votes, the fact remains, that the number of "yes" votes needed for recertification was not reached.

Statement by SEIU Local 199 President Cathy Glasson, RN on the Outcome of Union Recertification Vote at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines.

“SEIU 199 nurses at Broadlawns Medical Center voted by a massive three to one margin to keep their union in a recertification election forced by the state this month. But under the new rigged system supported by Governor Reynolds, the state of Iowa will now move to dissolve the union. It’s undemocratic. It’s wrong. Frankly, it’s un-American.

The reality is we won the vote at Broadlawns by a huge margin. Our nurses spoke up for their union rights and they won’t be silenced. Our union is not going away. My fellow nurses are more empowered than ever. They are standing up against the rigged system in Des Moines and will lead the effort to overturn the laws designed to stop us from advocating in our union for our patients.

We won this vote. We will win this fight.”