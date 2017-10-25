Winter Arrives This Weekend, Expect It To Stick Around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's a four letter word ... in more way than one ... and this weekend we'll all be saying it: snow.

“Yes, people are very very emotional when it comes to snow. So, we try to be very careful when we throw that word out there,” says Channel 13 Meteorologist Megan Salois. Most of the state will only see flurries, and it likely won't stick around for more than a few hours. However it's a taste of what's soon to come.

The National Weather Service just released their Winter Outlook and we could be in for a long one. About half of the state has the same chance of snow that they did last year, but the eastern side could see markedly more than last year. But even a slight shift in thE line and it could be snow, snow, snow for central Iowa. The good news doesn’t stop there. Not only do we have a good chance for more snow, we can also count on it being colder sooner.

“Colder earlier than last year. Last year, we had our first hard freeze at the end of November, so it took a while before we got into that really cold air mass. This year it’s happening this weekend,” said Salois.

That likely means you’ve got just one more day to get out and enjoy this glorious weather.

For those of you who've forgotten what a 'normal' winter is, here is a reminder: last year, we had just 14 inches of snow in 2017. The average is 36 inches.