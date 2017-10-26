New Rules For Dicamba Application

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the Environmental Protection Agency has classified dicamba as a "restricted-use" herbicide, producers are going to have to change up how they apply it.

Dr. Amit Jhala with the University of Nebraska Agronomy Department says anyone applying dicamba will have to go through training first: both commercial and private applicators.

Another label requirement is to prevent tank contamination, farmers will have to clean tanks before and after dicamba use. The product also cannot be applied when wind speed is more than 10 miles per hour and those applications can only be done during the day, that's to prevent temperature inversion, which increases product volatility and triggers drifting.

Jhala says on top of that, farmers will have to keep track what they do.

All dicamba applicators will have to have detailed record-keeping, "When it was spayed? And what time? And what was the temperature when this herbicides were applied? What was the wind speed? So, all of this kind of data. And this is basically to keep track of any kind of damage that would occur later on."

Dicamba is produced by Monsanto, BASF, and DuPont. All changes will be on product labels headed into the 2018 season.