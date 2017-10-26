× Iowa State Marching Band Lands Top Award For College Marching Bands

AMES, Iowa- The Iowa State Marching Band has been awarded the highest honor given to a collegiate marching band. The Sudler Award will be presented to the band at the halftime show Saturday, during the Iowa State TCU game at Jack Trice Stadium.

“It’s pretty much the highest honor that could be bestowed on a college marching band compared to the Heisman Trophy for the college marching bands,” said Christian Carichner,ISU Marching Band Director. “They don’t just examine the band, they examine the history of the band, and everything the band has accomplished, we’ve had a band at Iowa State since the late 1800’s.

The ISU Marching Band is hard at work on a show with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, and yes, cannons will fire during the performance. The group will also be joined by the ISU Alumni and, as they return each year for homecoming. Their website says this is the 37th Annual ISU Alumni Band Reunion.

Also returning for the award presentation Saturday are a number of former Cyclone Marching Band Directors.

“It shows the tradition of this band, and the tradition of this program, every band member that’s come through this program is part of this award the reason we got it,” said Emily Clark, a marching band member from Lincoln Nebraska. She says fans should be aware of how hard this group works. ” I’d like them to see the hard work that we put in every single day, I’d like them to see the tradition.”

“We all spent so much time together, after while you become family,” said Jack Nelson, a band member from Eden Prairie, MN. “That’s what we always say, where the band family, we do we take care of each other, we laugh together we will have fun.”