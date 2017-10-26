× One Person Killed in I-35 Crash in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash in Story County Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened near mile marker 108 in the southbound lane of Interstate 35. They say a semi truck in the left lane crossed the centerline, sending a semi truck that was in the right lane into the ditch, where it rolled over.

The person in that vehicle died. Their name is being withheld until family is notified.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

No charges have been filed in the case at this point.