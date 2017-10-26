× Suspect in Sexual Assault of Johnston Classmate Bonds Out of Jail

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – One of four Johnston teens accused of sexually assaulting a classmate has bonded out of jail.

Eighteen-year-old Morgan Hough was released from the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon after posting bond. A bond review hearing had been scheduled for Thursday as Hough sought to have his $60,000 bond reduced, but court documents show the issue was settled Wednesday. The bond was kept at the same amount but conditions of his pretrial release mean he is required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Hough, along with three other Johnston High School classmates, are charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse, 1st degree robbery, and felony assault.

Seventeen-year-old Ritter Stahlbaum is already free on bond in the case. Both Hough and Stahlbaum must abide by a no contact order that bars them from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 without supervision, bans them from Johnston School District facilities, and prohibits them from contacting the victim.

Stahlbaum and Hough are scheduled to be arraigned November 13th.

Fifteen-year-olds Kaden Dishman and Noah Lamar are being held in the juvenile court system, but their cases are likely to be waived to adult court because the offenses are forcible felonies.

Officials say the four assaulted another Johnston High School student at Morgan Hough’s home on September 8th. Court documents say the defendants “did commit Assault Forcible Sodomy by using an object to penetrate the genitalia or anus” of the victim.

They were arrested on September 28th.