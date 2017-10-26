× Suspect in Stabbing Charged with First Degree Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing that happened Wednesday night in the Oak Park neighborhood.

Police were called to 1100 Euclid Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived officers found 42-year-old Jerry Lavelle Martin suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital but died from his injuries hours later.

Police now say a first degree murder charge has been filed in the case. Thirty-nine-year-old Micheal Lee Bell Jr., of Des Moines, is being held in the Polk County Jail in the case.

Police have not released any information about what led to the stabbing.

No other arrests are expected.