2017 Beggars’ Night Schedule

If you don’t see your town listed, submit your beggar’s schedule for 2017 with this form.

LOCATION DATE TIME
Adel Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m.
Alleman Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m.
Afton Oct. 30 5 to 7 p.m.
Altoona Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m.
Ames Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Ankeny Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m.
Bondurant Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m.
Boone Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m.
Carlisle Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
Carroll Oct. 31  5 to 7 p.m.
Chariton Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
Clive  Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
Creston Oct. 31 5 to 8 p.m.
Des Moines Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m.
De Soto Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m.
Hartford  Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
Johnston  Oct. 30  6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Knoxville  Oct. 31  6 to 8 p.m.
Newton  Oct. 31  6 to 8 p.m.
Norwalk  Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
Pella Oct. 31  6 to 8 p.m.
Perry Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
Rolfe  Oct. 31  5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Urbandale  Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
Van Meter  Oct. 31  6 to 8 p.m.
Waukee  Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
West Des Moines  Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
Windsor Heights  Oct. 30  6 to 8 p.m.
Winterset  Oct. 30  5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
