× 2017 Beggars’ Night Schedule

If you don’t see your town listed, submit your beggar’s schedule for 2017 with this form.

LOCATION DATE TIME Adel Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. Alleman Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. Afton Oct. 30 5 to 7 p.m. Altoona Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Ames Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ankeny Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Bondurant Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Boone Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m. Carlisle Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Carroll Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m. Chariton Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Clive Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Creston Oct. 31 5 to 8 p.m. Des Moines Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. De Soto Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Hartford Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Harvey Johnston Oct. 30 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Knoxville Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. Newton Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. Norwalk Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Pella Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. Perry Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Rolfe Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Urbandale Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Van Meter Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. Waukee Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. West Des Moines Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Windsor Heights Oct. 30 6 to 8 p.m. Winterset Oct. 30 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Zearing

Submit your schedule with this form…

