2017 Beggars’ Night Schedule
If you don’t see your town listed, submit your beggar’s schedule for 2017 with this form.
|LOCATION
|DATE
|TIME
|Adel
|Oct. 31
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Alleman
|Oct. 31
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Afton
|Oct. 30
|5 to 7 p.m.
|Altoona
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Ames
|Oct. 31
|5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
|Ankeny
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Bondurant
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Boone
|Oct. 31
|5 to 7 p.m.
|Carlisle
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Carroll
|Oct. 31
|5 to 7 p.m.
|Chariton
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Clive
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Creston
|Oct. 31
|5 to 8 p.m.
|Des Moines
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|De Soto
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Hartford
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Harvey
|Johnston
|Oct. 30
|6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Knoxville
|Oct. 31
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Newton
|Oct. 31
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Norwalk
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Pella
|Oct. 31
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Perry
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Rolfe
|Oct. 31
|5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
|Urbandale
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Van Meter
|Oct. 31
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Waukee
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|West Des Moines
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Windsor Heights
|Oct. 30
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Winterset
|Oct. 30
|5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
|Zearing
Submit your schedule with this form…