ANKENY - Centennial is getting healthy and hot at just the right time. The 8th ranked Jaguars beat Waukee in the first round of the playoffs 31-21. Centennial led 24-0 at the half.

The Jags advance to play Council Bluffs Lewis Central next week, the Titans upset 3rdranked Valley.