DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines park celebrated a major makeover on Friday.

Drone13 was flying overhead as city and county officials toured the newly-renovated Fairmount Park on East Hull. Thanks to grants from Prairie Meadows and other groups the park has added a new shelter, hillside slide, and splashpad.

Visitors will have to wait until next summer to see the splashpad in action.