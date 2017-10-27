× DMPS Students are Learning on Their Day Off From School About Health Education

DES MOINES, Iowa – For the first time Primary Health Care is hosting an event for teens to learn more about health education.

“Teen Talk” is an event that has students listen to speakers, do activities and more.

Some of the topics being covered include: teens against human trafficking, how to deal with high stress, what you need to know about opioids and substance abuse and more.

The Director of Marketing and Fund Development for PHC Marissa Conrad said the community gave the organization feedback when deciding if something like this was needed.

“We just felt like there was a need. The need is out there to provide this education. We had some grant funding to provide a health education opportunity, and it has come together really nicely,” Conrad said.

Over 70 middle and high school students from Des Moines Public Schools, the metro and Marshalltown are participating in Teen Talk.

PHC talked to the community when deciding what age groups to include.

“We really collaborated with a lot of different folks in the community to find the right target, and we heard back from guidance counselors. Other nonprofit organizations that work with youth. They really felt like we should include middle school kids,” Conrad said.

The organization chose to have it all day on Friday, because DMPS has no school.

There are nine spots left before the event fills up.

Students will sign in at 9:00 a.m. at the Olmsted Center on Drake University’s campus. Breakfast and lunch are included. The event will end at 4:00 p.m.

Teen Talk is free and open to middle and high school students in Central Iowa.