Event Helps Families Have a Healthy Halloween

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Trick-or-treating is just a few days away, and that means piles of candy for kids and their parents. But you can have a healthy Halloween without spoiling the fun.

Blank Children’s Hospital and the Waukee Family YMCA are teaming up to host a Healthy Halloween. The free event is Saturday, October 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Waukee Family YMCA, which is located at 210 North Warrior Lane.

You can trick-or-treat through the creepy corridors of the YMCA, do the Frankenstein at the Monster Mash Dance Party, and create a cackle crunch, which is a trail mix. You can also show off your creative costumes.

The event is free for the whole family. No registration is required.