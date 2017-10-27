× Fatal Stabbing Started as Dispute Dispute Over $50, Records Show

DES MOINES, Iowa — Court records show a fatal stabbing this week first started as a dispute over money.

Michael Bell Jr. is charged with first degree murder following a stabbing on Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Bell admitted he took several weapons to the scene of the crime in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue. The report states he was confronting Jerry Martin about a dispute over $50.

Two eyewitnesses claim Bell stabbed Martin multiple times with a weapon. Martin later died in the hospital.

Bell is being held on a $1 million bond.