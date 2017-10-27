Metro Anti-Violence Organization Losing Grant Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines anti-violence organization won't be receiving any additional grant money from the state or federal government.

Mothers Against Violence received nearly $120,000 for victims assistance programs last year. It was slated to receive an additional $238,000 over the next two years, but the Iowa Attorney General's Office says it will not renew the organization's contract due to quote "procedural issues."

The organization's executive director, Calvetta Williams, is charged with child endangerment causing injury. Police say one of the children in her care suffered scratches and bruising to her cheeks and forehead last summer. Williams has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in January.