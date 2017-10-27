New Valley Junction Business Serving Up Drinks, Food, and Community Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new entertainment spot in the metro will do more than serve up drinks.

Owners of The Hall at the Foundry in Valley Junction describe the business as a German beer hall. There are 54 taps: five wines, one nitro coffee, and the rest are beer. There is also a full bar.

The food will be provided by eight food trucks. Guests order from kiosks and pick up their food from the service counter.

"We are really trying new things here to reduce the amount of time it takes for you to get food or a drink so that our customers can just focus on what's most important, which is sitting and talking to their friends and family," said Nick Kuhn, managing partner at The Foundry.

A visit to the new spot could also help at-risk youth. The Justice League of Food is located next door, and 10% of all food and coffee sales goes to the group. Food truck operators will help train young adults.

The Hall at the Foundry opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the grand opening event starts at 6 p.m. The Foundry is located at 111 South 11th Street in West Des Moines.