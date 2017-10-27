× Order Bans Shackling Juvenile Offenders During Court Hearings

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new order will soon ban the routine shackling of juveniles in Iowa court proceedings.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady issued the order Thursday. The new rule will go into effect January 1st.

Judges will need to grant permission to allow the use of restraints in the courtroom. Chief Justice Cady said the rule will be flexible for people who might pose a risk.

The change comes with recommendations from a court-appointed committee which agreed with mental health experts that shackling children comes with negative consequences for both parties.

Iowa will become the 30th state to ban or restrict the practice.