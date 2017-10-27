VAN METER - The Top ranked Van Meter Bulldogs have one of the best defensive teams in the state and it showed again Friday night. Van Meter shut down Belmond-Klemme 24-6 in the first round of the playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals.
Top Ranked Van Meter Shuts Down Belmond-Klemme
-
Van Meter Tired of Just Making it to the Dome, Want to Win it All
-
Football Friday Big Game: Van Meter Shows Why the Bulldogs Are Ranked #1
-
Plea Deal for Van Meter Man in Child Sex Abuse Case
-
Kuemper Feels Insulted by 7 Seed, Knocks Off Van Meter
-
Centennial Shocks Top Ranked Dowling Catholic 22-19
-
-
Former Pharmacy Tech Indicted on Charges of Stealing Painkillers
-
STATE BASEBALL: Johnston Knocks Off Dowling, MSTM and Kuemper Both Fall
-
WHO Radio’s Van and Bonnie Stayed Overnight at Villisca Axe Murder House
-
BIG GAME: Waukee Cruises Past Roosevelt in District Showdown
-
Arizona Woman Feels Like She’s ‘Burning Alive’ as Rare Condition Causes Blisters, Sores
-
-
Barcelona: 13 Dead in Van Attack Near Las Ramblas
-
Veterans Memorial Vandalized in Belmond
-
Cyclones Make AP Top 25 Poll