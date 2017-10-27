FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Live High School Scores

Top Ranked Van Meter Shuts Down Belmond-Klemme

VAN METER - The Top ranked Van Meter Bulldogs have one of the best defensive teams in the state and it showed again Friday night.  Van Meter shut down Belmond-Klemme 24-6 in the first round of the playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals.