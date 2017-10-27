Uber Remapping Des Moines Streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Ever had an Uber driver get lost while driving in Des Moines? Those days will likely soon be over.

The ride-share company is sending out cars to remap parts of the Des Moines metro. There have been complaints that current maps send drivers to addresses that no longer exist or have been moved, creating delays up to several minutes.

The Des Moines Register reports the company is deploying vehicles to capture street-level images and will be out over the next five days. They won't be going on every street in the metro--just ones where there have been the most complications.