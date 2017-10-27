× Welcoming Winter is All How You Look At It

NORTHWOOD, Iowa- Travelers on I-35 in northern Iowa all were thinking about the sudden change in the weather. Some travelers were heading north to the Mall of America wondered what the snow would be like. Others not too concerned.

“We’re Minnesotans, we’re on the road. this is nothing for us,” said Jim Hooker, of Minneapolis. “We’re ready for winter, I welcome it, I love setting the fire sitting inside cozy and warm.”

Others from Iowa, were more or less resigned to accepting winter’s arrival.

“It’s winter every year, you have to prepare, don’t you?” said Duane DeKay of Stanton. “It’s not very pleasant, it’s a little tough driving.”

“I keep telling myself it’s fall it’s not winter yet,” said Lori DeKay. “It’s cold!”

“I wear layers of clothes, warm socks,it’s a mind game,” said Judy Ronk, who lives near Denison. “It’s a struggle because I don’t like the cold, but I was born and raised in Iowa.”

Roads early on in northern Iowa were not really impacted by the light snow. The biggest factor was the strong winds, making drivers work to hang onto the wheel while driving in this region.