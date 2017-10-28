Des Moines Woman Stabs Boyfriend in Shoulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.

Police were called to the 100 block of Fulton Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators say a woman was cutting her herself when her boyfriend came home and tried to stop her. That's when the man says the woman stabbed him in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the individuals involved have not yet been released. The case remains under investigation.