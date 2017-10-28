Floyd Stays in Iowa City, Hawkeyes Beat Minnesota 17-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - It wasn't pretty at times, but a win is a win. Iowa jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Minnesota and hung on for a 17-10 win over the Gophers. It's the 8th straight win for the Hawks over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium.

Nate Stanley threw for 190 yards and a TD, while Akrum Wadley rushed for 70 yards and a TD.

The defense played solid holding the Gophers to just 281 yards, and sacking Demry Croft 4 times.

Iowa improves to 5-3 overall, 2-3 in the Big 10. The Hawkeyes are home again next week to take on #6 Ohio State.