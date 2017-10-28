Former Hawkeye Wrestler Facing Federal Charges After Computer-Hacking, Cheating Scheme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A former Hawkeye wrestler is facing federal computer hacking charges.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports 22-year-old Trevor Graves was arrested over a high-tech cheating scheme. Authorites say he used devices known as keyloggers to gain log-in information from his professors. The devices were installed on university computers.

Graves later used the information to access the accounts of his professors, which allowed him access to exams and the ability to change grades. The FBI says Graves changed his grades more than 90 times during a 21-month period, and also did the same for at least five other students.

He could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.