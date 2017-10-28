Iowa State Does it Again!!! Cyclones Shock #4 TCU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - There's no doubt anymore, Iowa State is good, really good. The 25th ranked Cyclones upset #4 TCU Saturday afternoon 14-7 at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead, and the defense was able to put out fires all over the field to secure the victory. Brian Peavy, and Marcel Spears each had huge interceptions, while JD Waggoner recorded a fumble recovery.

Kyle Kempt threw for 203 yards and 2 TD's, while David Montgomery rushed for 74 yards.

The win moves Iowa State to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Big 12 in a tie for first in the conference.

ISU hits the road next week to take on #22 West Virginia, although the Mountaineers won't be ranked 22nd much longer, as they lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday.