Police Say Drug Take Back Day Was a Success

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Police are happy with Saturday's turnout on National Drug Take Back Day.

In Urbandale, 100 pounds of unused prescriptions were collected to be destroyed. The nationally-recognized day comes as the government ramps up its efforts to curb the opioid epidemic sweeping the country.

Urbandale police say take back days are chances to make homes a little safer.

"It's a great thing to get some of those out of your house. They can fall into the wrong hands, obviously, or kids can get into them and cause harm or some serious consequences to the kids, so it’s always good to dispose of them safely," said Urbandale Police Sergeant Underwood. "We provide this twice a year for the public to come in and dispose of those prescription medications they’re no longer needing or using in a safe environment."

Underwood says if you need to dispose of medication and there isn’t a take back day coming up, call your local pharmacy. The West Des Moines Police Department has a med return box available at the entryway to the station 24/7. They only accept pills and patches, not needles, liquids, or sharps.