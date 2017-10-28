Teen Arrested in Connection to Fort Dodge Convenience Store Robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A Fort Dodge teen faces charges from two robberies of the same convenience store.

In July, police say the Yesway on the 1600 block of 5th Avenue South was robbed. The suspect got away, and officers had limited information to investigate. On Tuesday of this week, officials say the same store was robbed again.

Over the last few weeks, the department received information that helped them identify the suspect. Search warrants led to evidence relating to both robberies.

Police say a 15-year-old male was taken into custody on two counts of first degree robbery. His name is not being released because of his age.