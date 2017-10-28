× Shots Fired in Fort Dodge, Two Teens Face Weapons Charges

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two teens in Fort Dodge are facing charges after a report of shots fired on Saturday.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., Fort Dodge police responded to the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue South. A caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing two black males run from the area and jump into a blue Chevrolet Impala.

Police say a responding officer located a vehicle in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue North that matched the caller’s description. The people in the vehicle also matched the description and were then taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

During this time, a 20-year-old female arrived at Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

A 14-year-old and 17-year-old have now been arrested in connection to the shooting. They are both charged with carrying weapons–an aggravated misdemeanor–and additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released. Both suspects remain in the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1426 or Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444 (STOP).