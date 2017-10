Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- Residents in Poweshiek County spotted a black bear on Sunday morning.

People saw the bear on Bill Rempp's farm near Montezuma.

This is the second bear sighting in Poweshiek County since September, but officials have not said if they believe it's the same bear. Police and DNR officers say that if you spot a bear like this one, keep your distance and contact local authorities.