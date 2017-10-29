× Dyersville Beckman Coach Passes Away After Battle With Brain Cancer

IOWA — Legendary Dyersville Beckman baseball coach Tom Jenk Jr. has passed away after battling brain cancer.

The Des Moines Register reports the 64-year-old, who coached the Blazers for over 40 years, died on Sunday.

After his health took a turn last year he was forced to stop coaching, and it became more difficult for him to attend the games. Over the summer, though, the community worked together to provide him with a special medically-equipped RV so he could see the final day of the state basketball tournament at Principal Park.

During his career, the Register reports Jenk led the Blazers to over 1,000 wins.