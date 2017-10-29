Former Player New Co-Owner of Des Moines Buccaneers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Buccaneers hockey team has new ownership, and its new owner is a familiar face.

On Saturday, it was announced the team will be sold to Orchard View Sports and Entertainment, which the Bucs' former goalie is a part of. Scott Clemmensen is from Urbandale, and said becoming the new owner brings his journey full circle.

"Very proud to be a Des Moines native. Hockey was a big part of my life growing up here in Des Moines," Clemmensen said. "Some of the best memories I have are playing minor hockey, going on the road trips. Those relationships that I built, those values and lessons that I learned during my time here helped me to grow and go on and play for the Des Moines Buccaneers, which in turn helped me to generate a career. But that started right here with the Des Moines Buccaneers. Now that I'm retired, it's my turn to give back."

Clemmonsen was the first Iowan to play for the NHL after his time with the Buccaneers.