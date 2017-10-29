Puerto Rico Governor Calling for Cancellation of Whitefish Energy Contract

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUERTO RICO -- Many people are still struggling in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Seventy percent are living without electricity, and on Sunday the governor said it's time to cancel the huge contract a company was awarded to fix the problem because it's massively overcharging the government.

Montana-based Whitefish Energy was awarded a $300 million contract to help restore power to parts of Puerto Rico. However, the company tried to charge $227 an hour for a single lineman and $319 an hour for a subcontractor to work. Governor Ricardo Rossello said questions about the contract are "interfering with everything" and not helping the island rebuild.

"In light of the information that has come about, with regards to the contracting of Whitefish Energy and in the interest of protecting our public interest, I have asked the board of the power authority to invoke the cancellation clause in the contract immediately," he said.

Congress and FEMA had both been critical of the contract in the first place and questioned whether the small Montana company could actually carry out the repairs it promised.