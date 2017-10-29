Saturday Stabbing Happened at Home of Des Moines Woman Facing Child Endangerment Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman remains behind bars on Sunday after police say she stabbed her boyfriend early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the home that has been no stranger to criminal activity this month. Daniel Leaming lives next door to the home in the 100 block of Fulton Drive where officials say the man was stabbed after trying to stop his girlfriend from cutting herself. Leaming calls it a sad situation, and watched the entire scene unfold.

"All I saw was the cops, that's all I saw. There was a car right here, and there was two cars up on the east," he said.

Police are not releasing names of the individuals involved, but say the woman is behind bars and the man is suffering minor injuries.

Authorities were also called to this house two weeks ago when the homeowner, 25-year-old Destinee Miller, left her three kids ages four, two, and one home alone. The kids wandered outside, which is when neighbors like Leaming called the police. Inside, investigators found eight dogs sick with parvo and unsanitary living conditions. Leaming said the house has been quiet since that night.

Miller was charged with child endangerment and later released on bond. She was booked again on Saturday morning--the same day as the stabbing--on a domestic abuse assault with a weapon charge. Leaming and other neighbors hope police can put an end to the violence coming from the home.

According to the Des Moines Register, Miller is the suspect in this case. She is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $2,00 bond.