Urban Flower Farm Raising Thousands for City’s First Mobile Flower Truck

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The pumpkins are out of the patch and Stacy Moeller is already thinking ahead to spring with an idea she hopes blooms.

“The city is changing and growing, and the response has been amazing for sure,” she says.

But for now, her idea is a bit of an eye sore that needs some restoring. Moeller’s goal is to turn a 1972 Ford ice cream truck into a mobile flower truck.

“We'll scoot across the city just like area food trucks and offer our blooms. So it's just like bringing the fresh cut, farm local blooms right to the customer.”

The bouquets will be arranged from the gardens of urban flower farms from across the city. She launched her own flower farm, Tiny Acre Farms, in 2016. The concept of a mobile flower truck is the first of its kind in the city, but Moeller believes it will have a strong backing.

“People really want to get behind a local entrepreneur looking to start something here in Des Moines.”

The cost to restore the truck is high. Tiny Acre Farms needs to raise $15,000 dollars in order to get the truck out on the streets by next spring.

Moeller is hoping the community can back a project she says will help spread joy to others.

“Being able to surprise people with flowers and seeing the joy on their face, it makes my day,” she says. “It’s all about the big and little moments of life, so all the really happy moments and birthdays and also the rough moments, and I'd love for my business to be a part that.”

The deadline to raise the money is November 20th.