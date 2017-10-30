Actor Kevin Spacey Acknowledges Accusation of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Actor Kevin Spacey is apologizing after he was accused of sexual conduct involving a teenage boy.

Actor Anthony Rapp made the claims in an interview with BuzzFeed. He alleges a drunken Spacey climbed on top of him in a bed after a party at Spacey's apartment in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time of the alleged encounter and Spacey was 26. The two were on Broadway, in separate plays.

Spacey, via Twitter, says he's "horrified" to hear Rapp's story and doesn't remember the encounter. He goes on to say, "If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

The post continued, saying Spacey has had relationships with both men and women and is now living openly as a gay man.