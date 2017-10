Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Cedar Rapids daycare worker is charged with felony child endangerment.

Police say 21-year-old Victoria Stastny admitted to becoming frustrated with a one-year-old and tossing him by the leg and arm from one couch to another. The boy's mother says the infant was screaming when she arrived to pick him up, and she took him directly to the hospital. The infant was treated for a broken leg.

Stastny face up to 10 years in prison.