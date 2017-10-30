× Costumed ‘Grumpy Bear’ Facing Burglary, Robbery Charges

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police arrested a man dressed in a Care Bear costume following a Halloween party Saturday night.

Officers were called to 4829 Grand Avenue when the homeowner found a man wearing a “Grumpy Bear” onesie inside his truck in his driveway. The homeowner, Brent Boyd, had been cleaning up after a Halloween party ended and most of his guests had left.

Boyd confronted the suspect in the truck and the two began to fight. Boyd retreated to the house and locked the door, but the costumed suspect kicked the door open. Boyd and a friend were able to wrestle the suspect to the ground, suffering minor injuries in the altercation.

When police arrived, officers took 30-year-old Cody Shafer into custody. Police say he was intoxicated and thought he was in Burlington.

Shafer faces charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery. He has bonded out of the Polk County Jail.