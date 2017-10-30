× First Iowan Death Reported This Flu Season

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first Iowa flu-related death of this influenza season was announced Monday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

An 81-year-old central Iowa man died as a result of flu-related complications.

Iowa Department of Public Health officials say the state has seen a low number of influenza cases.

But, they say this recent death is a reminder the flu virus can be deadly.

The flu comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and body aches.

The illness typically lasts two to seven days, often putting healthy people in bed for around a week.

The Center of Disease Control recommends everyone six months and older get the flu vaccine, especially before the upcoming holiday season.