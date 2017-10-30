Furry Friends Refuge Taking in More Animals Rescued From Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More than a month after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, an Iowa shelter is still helping animals in the wake of the disaster.

Furry Friends Refuge took in ten more dogs from Texas, in addition to 45 already taken in from Harvey. This comes at a time when emergency shelters are about to close.

The organization says one of the new dogs already has a home, and the others will soon be up for adoption after being treated for a few issues.

"Several will actually have surgery this evening, and so it kind of depends on what some of their needs are," said Britt Gagne, director of Furry Friends. "We are also looking for fosters, we do have a few who are heartworm positive--both from our first group and from our second group--and we're still looking for a few fosters for those guys so that they can receive their lifesaving treatment and then be able to go on to a forever home."

Some of the dogs will be up for pre-adoption on Monday, and others will be listed on the Furry Friends website.