IOWA -- The Halloween holiday means a rise in calls to the Iowa Poison Control Center, but the most frequent concern doesn't come from the treats kids get.

Radio Iowa reports the agency got about 300 calls regarding glow sticks last year. The brightly-colored sticks can be a safe way for your children to be seen in the dark, but they might appear enticing to some younger kids.

Poison Control says it's important to make sure children don't put them in their mouth or chew on them.