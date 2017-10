Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa Hawkeyes are getting ready for a big game this weekend.

They'll also be sporting a new uniform on Saturday when they go up against Ohio State in a blackout game. Players will be wearing black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants, with their numbers outlined in gold. Fans are also encouraged to wear black for the game.

Check out the sweet new uniforms @HawkeyeFootball will wear for Saturday’s blackout game against Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/bRA6e308zn — The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) October 30, 2017

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium, and the game will air on ESPN.

Ohio State is ranked #3, and Iowa is a 17-point underdog.