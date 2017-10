Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- A historic home in Pella caught fire on Monday morning.

The fire broke at the historic brick building at 914 Franklin. KNIA/KRLS News reported numerous crews responding the fire and used an aerial truck to fight the flames. Smoke was seen billowing from the home and the roof collapsed.

There is no word on whether the building was completely destroyed. The structure was one of the first permanent homes in Pella.