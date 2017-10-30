Inaugural Summit Helps Small Business Owners Succeed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines area has landed the top spots on several lists, including the best place for business and careers. Forbes recently ranked Greater Des Moines as number five when it comes to best place for business and careers. It came in 6th last year.

The annual ranking looks at the business climates of the 200 largest metro areas by population. In a news release, the Greater Des Moines Partnership attributed the area’s success, in part, to the cost of doing business, which is 15% below the national average.

An upcoming summit will help small business owners further succeed in growing their business. The Greater Des Moines Partnership will host its inaugural Small Business Success Summit on November 10th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny. The event includes three keynote speakers, including one from Google. You can find more information and register on the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s website.